Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Kano North Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections. The affirmation exercise was held at the APC headquarters in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, with thousands of party…...

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Kano North Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The affirmation exercise was held at the APC headquarters in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, with thousands of party supporters and stakeholders from the 13 local government areas of the senatorial district in attendance.

Officials of the APC national headquarters and representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also monitored the exercise.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, on Monday, May 18.

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During the exercise, Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee for the Kano North Senatorial Primary Election, Hon. Shehu Isa Direba, called on party members to affirm Barau as the APC candidate, prompting a loud chorus of approval from supporters at the venue.

Similarly, Chairman of the APC National Assembly Primary Elections Committee for Kano State, Hon. Musa Yahaya, sought the endorsement of delegates, who unanimously backed the Deputy Senate President as the party’s standard bearer.

Leader of the INEC monitoring team, Abdulrahman Haruna, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise, describing the process as peaceful and orderly.

Speaking at the event, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, commended party members for the peaceful conduct of the primary election.

Represented by Deputy Governor, Murtala Sule Garo, the governor expressed confidence that the APC would record massive victories in Kano North during the 2027 elections.

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“We are happy. Kano North is for APC at all times. We are one family in APC. Insha Allah, before noon on election day, Senator Barau will secure his seat, while President Tinubu and all our candidates will emerge victorious,” he said.

In his acceptance remarks, Senator Barau thanked party members for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to continue providing effective representation for the district.

“Let me begin by thanking Almighty Allah for making my nomination possible. I also wish to appreciate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his leadership of the APC and the nation at large. He is doing extremely well, and we cannot thank him enough,” he said.

The Deputy Senate President also commended Governor Yusuf for what he described as efforts to reposition Kano State.

“I also thank our hardworking Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, for the remarkable work he is doing to reposition Kano State. He is working tirelessly to actualise his vision for the state. I hope together with his deputy, Murtala Sule Garo, he will bring tremendous development to our state, Kano,” Barau stated.

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He urged residents of Kano State to support APC candidates in the 2027 general elections, insisting that President Tinubu remained committed to the development of Northern Nigeria.

“Please, let us not waver in our support for Mr President. President Tinubu means well for Northern Nigeria and is doing extremely well for us. We should not be distracted by unnecessary criticisms.

“Let us come out en masse and vote for the APC at all levels. By doing so, we will continue to enjoy the benefits and developmental projects coming from the federal, state, and local governments,” he added.