President Bola Tinubu has condemned the reported killing of one of the teachers abducted during an attack on schools in Esiele community, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, describing the act as ‘barbaric’. The President also assured that security agencies were intensifying efforts to rescue the remaining victims and…...

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the reported killing of one of the teachers abducted during an attack on schools in Esiele community, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, describing the act as ‘barbaric’.

The President also assured that security agencies were intensifying efforts to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend those behind the attack.

Bandits had invaded the Esiele community last Friday, abducting staff, students and pupils from Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School.

In a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu sympathised with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, the state government and families of the victims over the incident.

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“I am saddened by the reported killing of one of the teachers kidnapped by the gunmen who invaded the community. I sympathise with Governor Seyi Makinde and commend the steps he has taken on the matter. I sympathise with the families of the kidnapped victims,” the President said.

Tinubu said the Federal Government was working closely with the Oyo State Government to ensure the safe return of all abducted persons.

“The Federal Government is working with the Oyo State government to rescue all the victims. I commend the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioners of Police in Oyo and Kwara States for their quick intervention and the deployment of a tactical and the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) team to rescue the victims,” he added.

The President disclosed that the Inspector-General of Police was personally leading the operation on his directive.

“The IGP, following my instructions, is personally leading the tech-driven operation. We expect a breakthrough soon. The bandits and all their local collaborators will be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law,” Tinubu stated.

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He further said the recurring cases of kidnapping across the country underscored the need for state police, urging the National Assembly to expedite action on the proposed legislation.

“Cases of kidnapping further make imperative the establishment of state police to man some of our underserved areas. The National Assembly should accelerate the enactment of the law creating state police,” the President said.