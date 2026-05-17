The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a public health advisory following the recent outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, assuring Nigerians that no confirmed case has been recorded in the country. In a statement released by…...

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a public health advisory following the recent outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, assuring Nigerians that no confirmed case has been recorded in the country.

In a statement released by its Corporate Communications Division, the agency said it is maintaining active surveillance systems for Ebola and other epidemic-prone diseases to ensure early detection and rapid response if necessary.

The advisory comes amid heightened regional concern after health authorities confirmed cases linked to the outbreak in parts of Central and East Africa.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/who-declares-ebola-outbreak-in-drc-uganda-global-health-emergency/

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The NCDC urged members of the public to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation, emphasising the importance of relying only on verified updates from official public health authorities.

It also advised Nigerians to practise regular hand hygiene, avoid contact with bodily fluids of sick individuals, and refrain from handling dead animals or consuming bushmeat from unknown sources.

The agency further called on citizens to promptly report any unusual illness to the nearest health facility, stressing that early reporting remains critical in preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, the NCDC said it would continue to monitor developments and provide timely updates as the situation evolves.

The public can access more information through the agency’s toll-free hotline, 6232, and its official website.