The Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State, CP Haruna Yahaya, has intensified consultations on election security and public safety ahead of the 2027 general elections with a strategic visit to former Inspector-General of Police, Hafizu Ringim. The visit comes as security agencies across the country begin early preparations to prevent…...

The Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State, CP Haruna Yahaya, has intensified consultations on election security and public safety ahead of the 2027 general elections with a strategic visit to former Inspector-General of Police, Hafizu Ringim.

The visit comes as security agencies across the country begin early preparations to prevent election violence and other emerging threats linked to political activities.

CP Haruna Yahaya says the meeting is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen policing strategies, improve intelligence gathering, and promote peaceful democratic processes in Jigawa State and the country at large.

During the visit, the Police Commissioner seeks guidance and fatherly advice from the former Police Chief on effective security administration, community policing, and proactive measures to tackle insecurity ahead of the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The engagement also highlights the growing role of experienced security leaders in supporting efforts to maintain peace and stability as political activities gradually gather momentum nationwide.

The Jigawa State Police Command says it remains committed to protecting lives and property while working closely with communities, traditional institutions, and other stakeholders to ensure peaceful and credible elections.

CP Haruna Yahaya is also taking the security campaign directly to communities through strategic visits to Ringim and Gumel Emirates, where he engages traditional rulers, local government officials, youth groups, transport unions, vigilantes, farmers, and other stakeholders on the need for collective action against crime and violence.

At separate town hall meetings held in Ringim and Gumel, the Police Commissioner warns residents against mob action, jungle justice, drug abuse, violent attacks involving dangerous weapons, and other election-related offences.

He says the Command will not tolerate any act capable of threatening peace, public safety, and law and order as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections begin to gather momentum.