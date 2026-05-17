Businessman John Tonshinen has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency, defeating incumbent lawmaker and Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, in a major political upset. Tonshinen polled 29,968 votes to clinch the party’s ticket, while Gagdi, who was seeking a…...

Businessman John Tonshinen has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency, defeating incumbent lawmaker and Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, in a major political upset.

Tonshinen polled 29,968 votes to clinch the party’s ticket, while Gagdi, who was seeking a third term in the House of Representatives, secured 5,849 votes.

The result was officially announced by the APC Returning Officer for the constituency.

The outcome signals a significant shift in the political landscape of Plateau Central ahead of the 2027 general elections, as party supporters celebrate the emergence of a new flag bearer for the PKK Federal Constituency.