Businessman John Tonshinen has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency, defeating incumbent lawmaker and Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, in a major political upset.
Tonshinen polled 29,968 votes to clinch the party’s ticket, while Gagdi, who was seeking a third term in the House of Representatives, secured 5,849 votes.
The result was officially announced by the APC Returning Officer for the constituency.
The outcome signals a significant shift in the political landscape of Plateau Central ahead of the 2027 general elections, as party supporters celebrate the emergence of a new flag bearer for the PKK Federal Constituency.