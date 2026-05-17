The Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed appreciation to members of his party in Bende Federal Constituency for endorsing him to seek a third term in the House of Representatives. Speaking at APC State Secretariat, Kalu said party members had long indicated their desire for him…...

The Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed appreciation to members of his party in Bende Federal Constituency for endorsing him to seek a third term in the House of Representatives.

Speaking at APC State Secretariat, Kalu said party members had long indicated their desire for him to return to the National Assembly, but formally confirmed their support at the primary election which returned him unopposed.

Kalu also revealed that no other candidate had purchased nomination forms to contest against him, which he attributed to public support for continuity in leadership and confidence in his representation.