The Oyo State Government says suspected kidnappers involved in the attack on LA School and Community Grammar School in Ahoro-Esinele community of Oriire Local Government Area have been trapped within the National Park corridor following intensified security operations across the area. The attack, which claimed the life of a teacher…...

The Oyo State Government says suspected kidnappers involved in the attack on LA School and Community Grammar School in Ahoro-Esinele community of Oriire Local Government Area have been trapped within the National Park corridor following intensified security operations across the area.

The attack, which claimed the life of a teacher and led to the abduction of some pupils, also reportedly involved the kidnapping of the school principal, two vice principals and three teachers.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, the government said security operatives have successfully sealed off escape routes, preventing the suspects from moving into neighbouring states, including Kwara State.

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According to the statement, one motorcycle rider and a teacher sustained gunshot injuries during the attack, while the injured teacher later died.

The commissioner explained that security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Agro Rangers, and the Nigeria Police Force, were mobilised immediately after the incident to begin rescue operations.

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He added that the Commissioner of Police later directed the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to join the operation, while coordination was also established with the Kwara State Police Command to strengthen border surveillance and intercept any fleeing suspects.

Prince Oyelade disclosed that intelligence reports indicated the suspects remained within the National Park axis in Oyo State, prompting the deployment of patrol teams made up of Amotekun operatives and local hunters from seven local government areas in Oke-Ogun through Igbeti, Oloka and surrounding communities.

The commissioner noted that authorities are yet to establish direct contact with the abductors, adding that efforts are ongoing to ascertain the exact number of abducted pupils due to incomplete records from school authorities.

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“This has made the rescue operation more difficult. What we are trying to do now is locate their position and apply pressure,” he said.

He assured residents that security operatives remain actively engaged in the ongoing operation and expressed confidence that sustained pressure on the suspects would aid the safe rescue of all abducted victims.

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Prince Oyelade also said the swift response to the incident reflects the state government’s continued investment in security infrastructure and community-based policing.

He revealed that the Amotekun Corps in Oyo State currently operates 181 vehicles, 450 motorcycles and over 2,500 personnel to strengthen surveillance and rapid response across the state.

The commissioner reaffirmed the government’s commitment to securing the release of all abducted victims and restoring normalcy to the affected communities.