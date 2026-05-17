Two serving members of the House of Representatives, Chike Okafor and Miriam Onuoha, have lost the All Progressives Congress, primary elections conducted on Saturday in Imo State. Chike Okafor, who represents the Okigwe South Federal Constituency comprising Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma and Obowo, currently serves as Chairman of the House…...

Two serving members of the House of Representatives, Chike Okafor and Miriam Onuoha, have lost the All Progressives Congress, primary elections conducted on Saturday in Imo State.

Chike Okafor, who represents the Okigwe South Federal Constituency comprising Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma and Obowo, currently serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security.

His defeat means he will not return to the Green Chamber, bringing to an end his 12-year stay in the House of Representatives.

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Also defeated was Miriam Onuoha, representing the Okigwe North Federal Constituency made up of Isiala Mbano, Okigwe and Onuimo.

Onuoha, who is the Chairperson of the House Committee on Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, lost the APC ticket to Uchenna Agasu.

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Agasu will now fly the flag of the ruling APC in the constituency for the next general election, ending Onuoha’s eight-year tenure in the Green Chamber.