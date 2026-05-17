The All Progressives Congress in Kogi State has released the names of its candidates for the nine Federal Constituencies following the party’s primary elections held across the state on May 16, 2026. TVC News reports that a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Hamzat Isa-Amoka, suggests that the exercise…...

The All Progressives Congress in Kogi State has released the names of its candidates for the nine Federal Constituencies following the party’s primary elections held across the state on May 16, 2026.

TVC News reports that a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Hamzat Isa-Amoka, suggests that the exercise was conducted peacefully, transparently, and credibly, with party members actively participating in the process.

For Okene/Ogori-Magongo Federal Constituency, Sanni Ogembe emerged as the party’s candidate, while Muhammed Yusuf secured the ticket for Adavi/Okehi. Sanni Abdulraheem also emerged as the APC candidate for Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

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In Lokoja/Koton-Karfe Federal Constituency, Danladi Aguye clinched the ticket, while Salman Idris emerged as the party’s candidate for Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu.

For Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopa-Muro Federal Constituency, the party picked Leke Abejide as its candidate, while Abdullahi Ibrahim emerged as the flag bearer for Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro Federal Constituency.

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Paul Gowon emerged as the APC candidate for Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency, while Victor Ojogbane secured the ticket for Idah/Igalamela/Ofu/Ibaji Federal Constituency.

The party congratulated all successful candidates, adding that the outcome reflected the growing internal democracy within the APC in Kogi State. It urged members to unite behind the candidates ahead of the general elections.