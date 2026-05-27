Tension is mounting within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa State as some members of the party allege irregularities in the collation of results for the Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency House of Representatives primary election. The aggrieved members expressed concern over what they described as the delay in announcing the…...

Tension is mounting within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa State as some members of the party allege irregularities in the collation of results for the Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency House of Representatives primary election.

The aggrieved members expressed concern over what they described as the delay in announcing the constituency’s candidate despite the conclusion of voting and collation processes across the state.

According to the party members, results for other federal constituencies have already been declared, while the outcomes for Gombi/Hong and Michika/Madagali Federal Constituencies remain pending without official explanation.

The members alleged that the delay may not be unconnected with attempts to manipulate the outcome of the exercise, warning that any move capable of undermining the will of party faithful and constituents would be resisted. They called on the national leadership of the party to urgently intervene and ensure transparency in the process.

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They maintained that the credibility of the party ahead of the general elections depends largely on the fairness and integrity of its primary elections.

The members further appealed to the electoral committee handling the exercise to announce the authentic results as collated at the ward and local government levels, insisting that the true aspirations of party supporters must not be shortchanged.