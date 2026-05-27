Governor of Cross River State Bassey Otu has extended goodwill to Muslim faithful in the state and across Nigeria during Eid-el-Kabir, while also celebrating children as the country marks the 2026 Children’s Day celebration. In a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity,…...

Governor of Cross River State Bassey Otu has extended goodwill to Muslim faithful in the state and across Nigeria during Eid-el-Kabir, while also celebrating children as the country marks the 2026 Children’s Day celebration.

In a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Linus Obogo, the governor urged residents to embrace the values of peace, sacrifice, compassion and collective responsibility in building a united and prosperous society.

Governor Otu described Eid-el-Kabir as a period of spiritual reflection and renewed devotion to God, noting that the season highlights the virtues of selflessness, obedience and service to humanity.

He encouraged citizens to remain hopeful, united and committed to promoting harmony across communities, while also stressing the need to support and nurture children as future leaders of the state and nation.