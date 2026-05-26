The Founder and National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has urged governorship and National Assembly aspirants of the party to embrace consensus arrangements ahead of the party’s primaries, assuring members that the nomination process would remain transparent, credible and democratic. Read Also I Don’t Run…...

The Founder and National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has urged governorship and National Assembly aspirants of the party to embrace consensus arrangements ahead of the party’s primaries, assuring members that the nomination process would remain transparent, credible and democratic.

Dickson gave the assurance during a dinner meeting with aspirants in Abuja attended by former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, where he outlined the party’s strategy for candidate selection and internal party consolidation ahead of the elections.

TVC News Online reports that the NDC has announced plans to inaugurate its Selection Committee as part of preparations for the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking on Tuesday via his official X handle, Dickson said, “I explained that the inauguration of the Selection Committee, chaired by the National Chairman alongside other party leaders, is part of the party’s effort to institutionalise credibility, consultation, and strategic planning within the nomination process. I told them that the committee would review reports from the Screening Committee, consult widely with stakeholders across constituencies and states, and make recommendations that take into account competence, local dynamics, and the overall interests of the party.

READ MORE: Dickson To Inaugurate NDC Selection Committee Ahead Elections

“I further noted that, because of the shortness of time ahead of the elections, the party strongly encourages consensus arrangements among aspirants wherever possible in order to minimise rancour and strengthen unity within the party. However, where consensus cannot be achieved, the party will proceed with democratic primaries in line with its constitution and guidelines. I reminded aspirants that only one candidate can eventually emerge for each office, but assured them that the party would not forget any individual who has made sacrifices and invested in the movement. I stated that the NDC is being built as an ideological and enduring political institution, comparable to successful long-standing political movements around the world, and not as a temporary platform for opportunistic and transactional politics.”

Dickson added that the party is compiling a comprehensive database of all aspirants and supporters who have contributed to the growth of the NDC.

He said, “They will continue to play active roles in the affairs of the party, beginning with the presidential campaign structure and other strategic committees that will soon be constituted.

The NDC leader assured the aspirants that this would be the last primary election conducted through the largely manual process, as the party is already working towards introducing modern electronic systems for future primary elections in order to improve transparency, efficiency, and credibility.

In conclusion, he assured members that their contributions would be used to advance the party’s mandate, saying, “Lastly, I thanked all the aspirants for their sacrifices, particularly for travelling from different parts of the federation despite the prevailing insecurity and harsh economic conditions in the country. I assured them that all donations and support received by the party would be prudently and transparently utilised for the advancement of the NDC and its vision for Nigeria. I also informed them that the party’s communication platform, which will soon be launched, will ensure regular engagement and updates for aspirants, supporters, and stakeholders.”