Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), has visited two injured officers of the agency receiving treatment at the National Hospital, Abuja, following a mob attack during an anti-drug operation in the Federal Capital Territory. The officers, identified…...

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), has visited two injured officers of the agency receiving treatment at the National Hospital, Abuja, following a mob attack during an anti-drug operation in the Federal Capital Territory.

The officers, identified as Ayegh Dooyun Zachariah and Shehu Jamil Ibrahim, sustained serious injuries after they were attacked by a violent crowd during a raid on a suspected drug hub in the Dawaki area of Abuja on May 15, 2026.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday, May 26.

During the visit on Monday, Marwa sympathised with the injured personnel and assured them of the agency’s full support, including proper medical care and welfare assistance until their recovery.

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“The Agency will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those responsible for this cowardly attack are arrested, and brought to justice. An attack on our officers is an attack on the state, and it will not go unpunished,” Marwa stated.

The NDLEA boss commended the officers for what he described as their bravery, professionalism and commitment to duty during the operation.

He stressed that their sacrifices in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking remained critical to national security and public safety.

As part of efforts to encourage the injured officers, Marwa presented them with official letters of commendation personally signed by him, alongside additional support packages to aid their recovery.

He also praised the medical personnel of the NDLEA and the National Hospital for their prompt intervention and treatment of the officers.

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Marwa reaffirmed the agency’s determination to intensify operations against drug cartels and criminal networks across the country despite violent resistance from suspected traffickers and their associates.