The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted hundreds of MDMA pills concealed inside bicycle luggage carriers in an attempt to smuggle the drugs to Europe. The seizure was disclosed on Sunday, May 24, by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a narco-trend alert shared…...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted hundreds of MDMA pills concealed inside bicycle luggage carriers in an attempt to smuggle the drugs to Europe.

The seizure was disclosed on Sunday, May 24, by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a narco-trend alert shared on his X handle.

Babafemi said the discovery was made during a recent anti-narcotics operation by NDLEA operatives, who uncovered the illicit drugs hidden within the bicycle accessories.

He warned Nigerians against accepting parcels or luggage from others without knowing their contents or witnessing how they were packed.

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According to him, drug trafficking syndicates are becoming increasingly creative in their methods of concealing narcotics, often using ordinary household or travel items to avoid detection.

“We’ll continue to warn that we should never accept any parcel or luggage we don’t know its contents or not packed in our presence,” Babafemi stated.

“The ingenuity of drug trafficking networks to use just anything for drug concealment is crazy. In the attached video and pictures, #ndlea_nigeria officers uncovered how bicycle luggage carriers were used to conceal hundreds of MDMA (Ecstasy) pills going to Europe.”

He further cautioned that anyone found carrying such items could face prosecution if illegal substances are discovered in their possession.

“Always remember, possession makes you liable!,” the statement added.

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The NDLEA has repeatedly highlighted the changing tactics adopted by drug traffickers, with narcotics previously discovered hidden in items such as lipsticks, prayer beads, yoghurt containers, MP3 players, children’s toys and vehicle side mirrors.