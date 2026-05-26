The Zamfara State Police Command has neutralised two suspected bandits during a gun battle in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state and also recovered and detonated improvised explosive devices planted along a major road. The command disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations…...

The Zamfara State Police Command has neutralised two suspected bandits during a gun battle in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state and also recovered and detonated improvised explosive devices planted along a major road.

The command disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar.

According to the statement, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday when armed hoodlums invaded the Funture area of Rugar Buda Village through Nahuce District in Bungudu Emirate, firing sporadically to create panic among residents.

The police said operatives, alongside other security personnel stationed in Nahuce, swiftly mobilised to the scene and engaged the attackers in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

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“During the encounter, two bandits were neutralized, forcing the remaining criminals to flee into the surrounding forest with possible gunshot injuries,” the statement said.

The command, however, disclosed that a vigilante member, Kabiru Auwal, 35, from Gwargwabe area, sustained a gunshot injury to his left hand during the operation, resulting in a fracture.

Police said the injured vigilante is currently receiving treatment at a hospital and responding positively.

The statement added that patrol and confidence-building operations had been intensified in the affected community to prevent further attacks and reassure residents.

In a related development, the police said operatives of the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit, in collaboration with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear team, carried out a sweeping operation along the Bilbis–Kuncin Kalgo Road following a distress call.

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During the operation, security operatives reportedly discovered a pressure plate improvised explosive device at the Hayin Kagana–Kuncin Kalgo axis.

The command said the device was suspected to have been planted by terrorists to target security personnel and innocent civilians using the road.

According to the statement, EOD-CBRN experts successfully evacuated and neutralised the explosive without casualties, while its components were safely demolished in line with standard safety procedures.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmad Muhammad Bello, commended the operatives for their bravery and professionalism.

He also reassured residents of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and urged members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information to support ongoing security operations against criminal elements.