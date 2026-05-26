The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has intensified security deployments across Abuja ahead of the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to ensure a peaceful and crime-free festive period. The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, said the command had activated a joint security operation codenamed “Operation Sweep FCT” in collaboration with other…...

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has intensified security deployments across Abuja ahead of the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to ensure a peaceful and crime-free festive period.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, said the command had activated a joint security operation codenamed “Operation Sweep FCT” in collaboration with other security agencies.

The operation involves personnel from the military, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service and other relevant agencies.

According to a statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, on Monday, the security arrangement has been divided into strategic sectors across the Federal Capital Territory, with operatives carrying out coordinated patrols and surveillance operations aimed at preventing criminal activities during the celebrations.

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The police also disclosed that Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams had been directed to conduct security sweeps at worship centres, recreational facilities and other locations expected to host large gatherings.

In addition, intelligence-led operations and raids targeting identified black spots and locations linked to illicit drug activities have been intensified across the territory.

As part of preparations for the festive season, the commissioner of police held a strategic Zoom meeting with Divisional Police Officers and Divisional Crime Officers across the command.

During the meeting, Sanusi charged officers to remain vigilant, proactive and professional before, during and after the celebrations.

He also emphasised the need for visible policing, rapid response to distress calls and stronger community engagement.

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The CP further warned officers against any form of misconduct, directing them to remain disciplined, properly dressed and respectful in their dealings with members of the public.

The FCT Police Command assured residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property throughout the festive period and urged the public to remain security conscious and report suspicious activities to security agencies.