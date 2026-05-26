President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria is gradually emerging as a preferred destination for investment, saying the economic reforms introduced by his administration are beginning to yield positive results capable of driving job creation and economic growth. Tinubu stated this in his 2026 Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslims in Nigeria…...

President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria is gradually emerging as a preferred destination for investment, saying the economic reforms introduced by his administration are beginning to yield positive results capable of driving job creation and economic growth.

Tinubu stated this in his 2026 Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world, contained in a statement issued by the State House on Tuesday.

The President said the country had passed through difficult economic conditions but is now witnessing signs of stability and recovery following reforms implemented by his administration over the last three years.

“As a nation, we are on a journey of reconstruction and renewal. The reforms we have undertaken are challenging but necessary to build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria for future generations,” Tinubu stated.

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“Just as sacrifice brings reward, I am happy that the sacrifices and efforts we have made over the past three years have yielded a more stable economy, making our country a preferred investment destination that will drive job creation and economic growth. The walk through the dark tunnel is over, and the light is here.”

The President described Eid-el-Kabir as a season that symbolises sacrifice, obedience, compassion and faith, urging Nigerians to embrace unity, tolerance and selflessness for national development.

Tinubu also expressed confidence that ongoing reforms would continue to improve security and expand opportunities for citizens across the country.

“I am confident that, by the Grace of God, the reforms we have diligently pursued will continue to yield improved security and greater opportunities for all,” he said.

While acknowledging continued attacks by terrorists and bandits in parts of the country, the President assured affected communities that the Federal Government remained committed to restoring peace and defeating criminal elements.

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“I am aware that, despite the best efforts of our security and intelligence agencies—including the recent elimination of a wanted ISIS leader—heartless terrorists and bandits still attack some communities. I assure you: you are neither abandoned nor forgotten. We will ultimately defeat all the forces of evil,” Tinubu stated.

He further urged Muslim faithful to use the Eid celebration to pray for national peace, unity and wisdom for leaders at all levels.

The President also called on Nigerians to extend support to vulnerable citizens and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood irrespective of ethnic or religious differences.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to investments in security, infrastructure, agriculture and human capital development as part of efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous nation.