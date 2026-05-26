Minister of Works, David Umahi, has directed the contractor handling the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project, Infiouest Nigeria Limited, to immediately reopen all sections of the highway to ease movement during the Eid al-Adha celebrations. The minister said the directive was aimed at ensuring safer and smoother travel for commuters using the…...

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has directed the contractor handling the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project, Infiouest Nigeria Limited, to immediately reopen all sections of the highway to ease movement during the Eid al-Adha celebrations.

The minister said the directive was aimed at ensuring safer and smoother travel for commuters using the busy highway during the festive period.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Works on Media, Francis Nwaze, on Monday, May 25.

Umahi also confirmed that an earlier accident that occurred along the route had been completely cleared.

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The statement shared via Nwaze’s official X handle, reads: “The Honourable Minister of Works, Senator Engr. David Umahi, CON, has directed the contractor handling the Abuja–Kaduna-Kano Road project, Infiouest Nigeria Limited to immediately open all sections of the road to ease the movement of commuters traveling during the Eid al-Adha festive period and ensure safer and smoother journeys.

“The Minister is aware of the earlier accident that occurred along the road, which has now been completely cleared.

“Security agencies have also been deployed to strategic points along the road to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of road users throughout the festive season.”