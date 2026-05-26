Social media influencer, Justice Chidiebere, popularly known as Justice Crack, has shared details of his experience while in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), describing the agency’s officials as professional and respectful throughout his detention. Read Also FG Opens Case Against Justice CrackUPDATED: Lawyer Withdraws Bail Application…...

Social media influencer, Justice Chidiebere, popularly known as Justice Crack, has shared details of his experience while in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), describing the agency’s officials as professional and respectful throughout his detention.

In separate posts on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, on Monday and Tuesday, Justice Crack clarified that the account reflected only his personal experience.

TVC News Online reports that Justice Crack has regained his freedom even as the Federal Government filed three counts against him, relating to cybercrime and felony.

According to him, his ordeal began on April 30 after he was allegedly held for several days by unidentified men who initially claimed to be DSS operatives.

“On the night of April 30th, after days of being blindfolded and held by some unidentified men who initially claimed to be from the DSS — but whom I later discovered were not DSS officials — I was eventually taken to a DSS facility,” he stated.

Justice Crack explained that he remained blindfolded and handcuffed upon arrival at the facility until he was taken inside.

“At the time, I was still blindfolded and handcuffed. After arriving at the facility, I heard someone instruct that my blindfold should not be removed until we were inside. Shortly after, the blindfold was removed, and for the first time in days, I was able to see properly again,” he said.

READ MORE: Prosecution Opens Case Against Justice Crack For Alleged Cybercrime

He added that his vision was initially blurry due to the prolonged blindfolding but gradually improved.

“The officer who received me spoke calmly and assured me that I was safe. He asked if I knew where I was, and I replied yes because I could see the DSS logo on the wall,” he recounted.

Justice Crack said he was visibly shaken and traumatised at the time.

“He noticed I was shaking and visibly traumatised, and he tried to calm me down. At that point, I was extremely scared and confused because I still did not fully understand my situation or why I had been taken in the first place,” he added.

The activist further disclosed that DSS officials provided him with food and medical attention shortly after his arrival.

“That same night, I was given tea and bread — the first proper meal I had eaten in days. I was also taken to the medical unit where my blood pressure and general health condition were checked to ensure I was medically stable,” he said.

According to him, he was later moved to a room with other detainees and provided with basic welfare items.

“Afterwards, I was taken to a room with other detainees and provided with a bed and duvet. For the first time in days, I was able to sleep comfortably,” he stated.

Speaking on the investigation process, Justice Crack said he would not disclose details because the matter remains before the court.

“The following morning, the investigation team began questioning me. Because the matter is still before the court, I will not go into details about the investigation itself,” he explained.

However, he maintained that DSS personnel handled him professionally during his stay.

“Based on my personal experience, the DSS officials I interacted with treated me professionally and respectfully throughout my stay. Nobody shouted at me, physically assaulted me, or used force against me during the period I spent there,” he said.

He also noted that officials ensured his welfare and remained active on the case, even during weekends and public holidays.

“They also ensured that I had food and basic care, and I was even asked if there were specific meals I preferred during the process,” he stated.

“I also observed that officials handling my case remained active on the matter, including during weekends and public holidays,” he added.

While commending the conduct of the DSS officers he encountered, Justice Crack said there was still room for institutional improvement.

“From my own experience, I can say that the DSS demonstrated professionalism in the way they handled me,” he said.

“At the same time, no institution is perfect, and like every agency, there are areas where improvements can still be made — particularly regarding the speed of investigations and certain administrative processes.”

He concluded by reiterating that the account was strictly based on his own experience.

“Again, this is strictly my personal experience and should be understood as such,” he said.

In a separate post on Tuesday, Justice Crack declared that he has “never been cracked and will never be cracked. I was abducted by the DIA, who disguised themselves as DSS officers when they came to arrest me. It was only after Nigerians started speaking out and demanding answers that they eventually took me to the DSS. Their intention was to make me disappear, and if Nigerians had not intervened, I might have been gone forever.

“After three days of inhumane treatment, it is important for me to state that I was blindfolded and handcuffed throughout those three days. During the day, I was kept under the scorching sun, and at night, I was locked in a freezing cold room. Because this matter is still in court, I am limited in what I can say for now. However, the truth is that it was the DIA that abducted me and took me to the CIC. I only became aware of this after I was transferred to the DSS, where it was revealed to me. Justice can never be cracked.”