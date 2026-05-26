Actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie has advised men against holding grudges in marriage, stressing that communication remains key to resolving conflicts between couples. The actor gave the advise during a recent appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast, where he spoke on relationships, commitment and infidelity. The actor urged men to…...

Actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie has advised men against holding grudges in marriage, stressing that communication remains key to resolving conflicts between couples.

The actor gave the advise during a recent appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast, where he spoke on relationships, commitment and infidelity.

The actor urged men to address issues directly with their wives instead of keeping malice, noting that open conversations help couples understand the real cause of disagreements.

According to him, a wife’s actions could either be her fault or a reaction to something her husband may have done, adding that only communication can reveal the root of the problem.

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He said: “Men are losing that thing that makes them men.

“A real man doesn’t keep malice with his wife cause he is the head and the leader of the home. Instead you call her and tell her what she did that you don’t like then you trash the matter.”

“If it’s that you don’t want to continue the relationship then you say it. Whatever it is then maybe by bringing it out she will now tell you she actually did this cause you did something to her,” he added.

“Lack of communication breaks marriage. So as a man you must address issues cause it’s weak men that keep malice,” he said.

The actor had earlier in a recent post shared on X, that malice is not advisable for men in resolving dispute with their wives.

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He wrote on X: “Men, don’t keep malice with your wife. You’re the head of your home. No matter what your wife does to you, have a one-on-one conversation with her about it, tell her your mind and iron things out. It might be her fault or she could be reacting to something you did to her.

“You can only find out when you communicate. Weak men avoid difficult conversations. Real men discuss issues no matter how tough they are. Communication is highly essential in marriage.”