Winner of Big Brother Naija (BBN) Season 7, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that spending most of her N100 million prize money on family responsibilities remains her biggest financial regret. The reality TV star made the disclosure during a recent livestream where she reflected on life after…...

Winner of Big Brother Naija (BBN) Season 7, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that spending most of her N100 million prize money on family responsibilities remains her biggest financial regret.

The reality TV star made the disclosure during a recent livestream where she reflected on life after emerging winner of the reality show in 2022.

According to Phyna, she lacked proper financial guidance at the time and focused more on solving family problems instead of making long-term investments.

“The mistake I made was using my Big Brother Naija prize money to support family members instead of investing it,” she said.

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“I thought I was helping my family members and sorting out their debts.”

Phyna explained that she spent heavily on relatives, often responding to repeated financial requests without receiving advice on how to preserve or grow her earnings.

“I was spending generously on them. None of the older family members called me to give me financial advice on how to invest or manage the money well.

“All of them were constantly demanding money from me for several stuff. I dug a lot of boreholes for family members,” she stated.

The former BBNaija winner also disclosed that tensions began within the family after she started turning down requests for money.

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“But the moment I started saying ‘No’ that was the beginning of my problem with family members,” she lamented.

“They complain and even call me out in the media whenever I can’t meet their demands.”

Reflecting on her current reality, Phyna said she now faces the consequences alone after exhausting the funds.

“But now that the money has finished, I’m the only one facing the reality alone,” she added.