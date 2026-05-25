The Lagos State Police Command has inaugurated a special tactical security outfit, known as the “Command Sweepers Squad,” to tackle rising criminal activities in Ikorodu and surrounding communities. The initiative followed growing concerns and complaints from residents over insecurity in parts of the area. The Commissioner of Police in Lagos…...

The Lagos State Police Command has inaugurated a special tactical security outfit, known as the “Command Sweepers Squad,” to tackle rising criminal activities in Ikorodu and surrounding communities.

The initiative followed growing concerns and complaints from residents over insecurity in parts of the area.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Tijani Fatai, said the squad was created as a temporary intervention measure to strengthen security operations and restore public confidence in the axis.

According to a statement by the State Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Adebisi Adetunji, on Monday, May 25, the security outfit comprises officers drawn from various tactical units, including the Rapid Response Squad, Eko Strike Force, 2 Police Mobile Force, 22 PMF and 63 PMF, alongside personnel from other security agencies and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

The command disclosed that the squad has been stationed in Ijede to allow rapid deployment across Ikorodu and neighbouring communities.

Police authorities added that the squad had been equipped with operational vehicles and three armoured personnel carriers recently donated to the command by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

The police said operatives had already been deployed to identified black spots and criminal hideouts to conduct intelligence-led operations, stop-and-search duties, raids and patrols aimed at flushing out criminal elements from the area.

The commissioner assured residents that the operations would be carried out professionally and in line with the rule of law.

He also urged members of the public to support security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.