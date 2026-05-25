President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Rangers International FC on winning the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title. Rangers secured the league crown after finishing the season with 68 points from 38 matches, ahead of Rivers United. In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information…...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Rangers International FC on winning the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title.

Rangers secured the league crown after finishing the season with 68 points from 38 matches, ahead of Rivers United.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu commended the players, management and supporters of the Enugu-based club for clinching a record ninth league title.

The president recalled the club’s achievements in the 1970s and 1980s, including its appearance in the 1975 African Cup of Champions Clubs final and victory in the 1977 African Cup Winners’ Cup.

Tinubu also praised the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, for supporting sports development in the state.

“I must also congratulate Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on the victory of Rangers International FC. This victory is an obvious fruit of his administration’s investments in youth and sports in the state. I commend him,” the president said.

“As one of the oldest clubs in Nigeria, Rangers have produced some of the nation’s finest football players who went on to make the country proud on the global stage. I am proud of their achievement.”

Tinubu also commended Rivers United for what he described as an impressive performance during the league season and praised the club’s sportsmanship throughout the competition.

The president wished both Rangers International FC and Rivers United success as they prepare to represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Champions League.