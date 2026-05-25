The Federal High Court in Maitama, Abuja, has adjourned the trial of Ali Bello and Dauda Sulaiman in the alleged N10.27 billion money laundering case instituted against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Justice James Omotosho adjourned the matter until June 2, 2026, for continuation of hearing.…...

The Federal High Court in Maitama, Abuja, has adjourned the trial of Ali Bello and Dauda Sulaiman in the alleged N10.27 billion money laundering case instituted against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the matter until June 2, 2026, for continuation of hearing.

This was contained in a statement via the X handle of the anti-graft agency, on Monday, May 25.

READ ALSO: EFCC Arrest Former Minister Of Power Saleh Mamman

Ali Bello, a nephew of former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, and his co-defendant are facing an amended 16-count charge bordering on alleged misappropriation and money laundering.

Read Also EFCC Witness Links Kogi Govt Fund Transfers to Ali Bello in N10.2Bn Fraud Trial

ADVERTISEMENT

At Monday’s proceedings, the 17th prosecution witness, Ahmed Audu Abubakar, testified under cross-examination by defence counsel, A.M. Aliyu (SAN).

The witness gave evidence concerning transactions linked to the acquisition of several properties in Abuja allegedly connected to the case.

The properties mentioned during the proceedings include buildings located at No. 35 Danube Street, Plot 1773 Guzape, Sheriff Plaza, Ikogosi Close, Durban Street and Dalla Hills Street.

Following the session, Justice Omotosho fixed June 2 for the continuation of trial.