Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested a chef, identified as John Cosmos Govi, over his alleged involvement in the theft of luxury items and valuables worth about N150 million from a residence in Abuja. The suspect was arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team following…...

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested a chef, identified as John Cosmos Govi, over his alleged involvement in the theft of luxury items and valuables worth about N150 million from a residence in Abuja.

The suspect was arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team following investigations into the incident.

According to the police, preliminary findings showed that the suspect, who reportedly attended a catering school in Cotonou, Benin Republic, secured employment as a chef in the residence after allegedly collaborating with two accomplices identified simply as Peter and Moses, who are currently on the run.

The police said investigations revealed that the suspect monitored the routines, movement patterns and security arrangements within the residence before carrying out the operation on April 23, 2026.

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In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Okon Placid, the police alleged that food prepared in the residence was laced with a suspected sedative substance aimed at incapacitating the occupants and security personnel.

The statement noted that after the substance took effect, the suspect allegedly allowed his accomplices into the house, where they vandalised the CCTV system, searched the apartment and carted away cash and 20 luxury wristwatches valued at approximately ₦150 million.

Police operatives later intercepted the suspects while they were reportedly attempting to flee through the Gwagwalada area en route to Lagos.

The police said an iPhone 17 Pro Max belonging to the victim was recovered during the operation alongside a suspected chemical substance, which has been sent for forensic examination.

The force reaffirmed its commitment to tackling organised crime and ensuring that all persons linked to criminal activities are brought to justice.