The Director of the Monetary Policy Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Victor Oboh, says Nigeria’s foreign reserves have risen above $50 billion. Oboh disclosed this while speaking during an interview on TVC News’ Business Nigeria programme on Monday, May 25. According to CBN data, the country’s reserves stood…...

The Director of the Monetary Policy Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Victor Oboh, says Nigeria’s foreign reserves have risen above $50 billion.

Oboh disclosed this while speaking during an interview on TVC News’ Business Nigeria programme on Monday, May 25.

According to CBN data, the country’s reserves stood at about $49.49 billion as of May 15, 2026, before climbing further above the $50 billion mark.

Speaking on the show, Oboh said, “As I speak to you now, foreign reserves stand above 50 billion US dollars.”

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The CBN official noted that the reserve level provides strong import cover for the country and reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen external liquidity and macroeconomic stability.

Nigeria’s foreign reserves are closely monitored as a key indicator of the country’s ability to meet external obligations, stabilise the naira, and finance imports.