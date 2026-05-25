The African Perinatal Society has praised the Jigawa State Government for improvements in healthcare delivery, particularly in maternal and perinatal health services. The commendation came during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the society, led by its president, Aliyu Labaran Dayyabu, to Governor Umar Namadi at the Government House…...

The African Perinatal Society has praised the Jigawa State Government for improvements in healthcare delivery, particularly in maternal and perinatal health services.

The commendation came during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the society, led by its president, Aliyu Labaran Dayyabu, to Governor Umar Namadi at the Government House in Dutse.

The delegation also used the visit to brief the governor on preparations for the Second International Congress of Ultrasound and Perinatal Medicine scheduled to hold from August 26 to 28, 2026.

This was made known via a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, on Monday, May 21.

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According to the society, the congress will bring together medical experts, researchers, healthcare professionals and policymakers from across Africa to discuss strategies for reducing maternal and perinatal mortality.

Speaking during the visit, Dayyabu said the society was impressed by healthcare investments made by the Jigawa State Government.

“We have had the privilege of visiting some hospitals in Jigawa State and have seen the work His Excellency has done in terms of infrastructure provision and deployment of qualified manpower,” he said.

“That is why Jigawa State has achieved significant milestones in reducing maternal and perinatal mortality, and we are honoured to be associated with these achievements.”

He explained that the African Perinatal Society was established in 2016 under the International Academy of Perinatal Medicine to advance research, training and collaboration in maternal and neonatal healthcare across Africa.

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Dayyabu said this year’s congress would focus on strengthening professional collaboration in areas such as pre-eclampsia screening and treatment, ultrasound technology, management of pre-term pregnancies and the use of telemedicine in rural healthcare delivery.

He also disclosed plans by the society to establish an African Centre for Perinatal Research and Training to support research, capacity building and improved maternal healthcare services on the continent.

The society appealed to the Jigawa State Government to support the congress and sponsor healthcare workers from the state to participate in the event.

Responding, Governor Namadi commended the society for its commitment to improving maternal and perinatal healthcare in Africa.

“Your visit is quite important to us because you are healthcare professionals and researchers,” the governor said.

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“As a government, we always seek collaboration with professionals and associations such as yours because in our effort to improve healthcare in Jigawa State, we need professional guidance and expert engagement.”

Namadi described maternal and perinatal mortality as major public health concerns requiring sustained research and evidence-based solutions.

“We are fully in support of the objectives of this conference because we believe its outcomes will provide practical solutions that can help us further strengthen healthcare delivery in Jigawa State,” he added.

The governor assured the delegation of the state government’s support for the congress and pledged sponsorship for healthcare personnel from the Ministry of Health and state-owned hospitals to participate in the event.