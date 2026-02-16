Tension erupted in Kwara State on Sunday as some young supporters reportedly mobbed a journalist shortly after the Matchday 26 encounter between Kwara United and Kano Pillars. The incident occurred at the Rashidi Yekini Mainbowl of the George Innih Stadium, Ilorin, where the match ended in a 1-1 dra...

Tension erupted in Kwara State on Sunday as some young supporters reportedly mobbed a journalist shortly after the Matchday 26 encounter between Kwara United and Kano Pillars.

The incident occurred at the Rashidi Yekini Mainbowl of the George Innih Stadium, Ilorin, where the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

According to reports, the journalist, Sodiq Adebara, was mistakenly identified as one of the match officials who officiated the highly contested fixture.

The misunderstanding triggered anger among the young fans, who were visibly displeased with some controversial decisions taken by the referees towards the closing stages of the game.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the situation could have escalated into a more serious crisis if not for the swift intervention of the Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kwara State chapter, Mallam Ayodeji Ismail, alongside Abdul Momoh, Toyin Saheed, Mallam Mustapha Abubakar and Bolaji Yaqub, who are members of the association.

Their timely response helped to calm tensions and ensure the safety of the affected journalist.

The aggrieved supporters had expressed dissatisfaction over what they described as questionable officiating that influenced the outcome of the encounter.

As of the time of filing this report, no injuries were officially reported. Stakeholders have since called for calm, urging fans to always channel their grievances through peaceful and lawful means.