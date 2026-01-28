Authorities in Ifelodun and Edu Local Government Areas of Kwara State have imposed separate 24-hour curfews on parts of their jurisdictions as part of coordinated efforts to enhance security and protect lives and property....

In Ifelodun Local Government Area, the chairman, Hon.Femi Yusuf, announced a 24-hour curfew across the entire Oro-Ago District, effective from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

According to a statement issued early Wednesday, the restriction is aimed at putting terrorists in disarray and supporting an ongoing security clearance operation in the area.

The statement noted that during the period of the curfew, all human and vehicular movements are strictly prohibited throughout the district, adding that further reviews of the measure will be communicated as the operation progresses.

Similarly, the Edu Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Bello, has declared a 24-hour curfew on Gbugbu community, including the popular Gbugbu market.

The curfew took effect from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

A statement released by the Edu LGA Council Media Team and Communications Strategic Unit explained that the decision was taken to safeguard lives and property as security forces continue operations in areas of interest within the community.

The statement emphasised that both human and vehicular movements are prohibited during the curfew period, describing the action as a necessary security measure, with assurances that further updates would be provided.

Residents of the affected areas have been urged to comply fully with the directives as security agencies carry out their operations.