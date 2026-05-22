The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election committee for Adamawa State has declared Ahmed Galadima the winner of the election after polling 414,444 votes to defeat other contenders in the exercise. Announcing the result in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, Innocent Bariko said Abdulrazak Namdas, former…...

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election committee for Adamawa State has declared Ahmed Galadima the winner of the election after polling 414,444 votes to defeat other contenders in the exercise.

Announcing the result in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, Innocent Bariko said Abdulrazak Namdas, former member of the House of Representatives, came second with 86,004 votes.

Abdulrahman Haske placed third with 65,424 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Galadima, the former Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), thanked President Bola Tinubu and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for providing an enabling environment for the exercise.

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He promised to carry everyone along, stressing that there was no loser in the contest.