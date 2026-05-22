The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies have intensified preparations for the June 20, 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, with renewed efforts targeted at curbing vote buying, political violence and other electoral offences. The development was disclosed in a statement on INEC’s X handle on Friday, May…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies have intensified preparations for the June 20, 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, with renewed efforts targeted at curbing vote buying, political violence and other electoral offences.

The development was disclosed in a statement on INEC’s X handle on Friday, May 22, following a high-level meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) held in Ado-Ekiti.

The meeting brought together electoral officials, security chiefs and key stakeholders to assess the commission’s readiness and strengthen collaboration ahead of the poll.

Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Bunmi Omoseyindemi, described the gathering as crucial to improving coordination among security agencies and the electoral body.

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According to him, the commission has intensified voter education, logistics planning, training of ad-hoc personnel and consultations with political parties, traditional rulers, civil society organisations and the media to ensure a credible election.

Omoseyindemi, however, warned that vote buying, political thuggery, fake news, insecurity and transportation challenges in remote communities remained major threats to the electoral process.

He stressed the need for professionalism, neutrality and rapid response among security agencies to sustain public confidence in the election.

Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Falade Micheal, also emphasised the importance of intelligence sharing and operational collaboration among security agencies before and during the election.

He warned politicians and their supporters against violence, misinformation and violations of electoral laws, insisting that security agencies were fully prepared to maintain order throughout the process.

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INEC Chairman, Joash Ojo Amupitan, disclosed that preparations had advanced significantly with the configuration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the recruitment of ad-hoc staff through the INECPRES portal.

He added that Permanent Voter Cards obtained during the Continuous Voter Registration exercise would soon be distributed across the state’s 177 wards.

Amupitan further revealed that security risk assessments had identified several flashpoints vulnerable to cultism, ballot snatching, thuggery, kidnapping and vandalism.

According to him, 469 polling units located near identified risk zones have been earmarked for special security monitoring.

The INEC chairman also warned against vote buying, stating that the commission was collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to arrest and prosecute offenders involved in electoral inducement.

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Also speaking at the meeting, National Commissioner in charge of the Planning, Monitoring and Strategy Committee, Ken Ukeagu, said electoral risk assessments conducted in April had provided useful insights into potential threats ahead of the election.

He called for increased patrols in border communities and stronger cooperation among ICCES members at the local government level, expressing confidence that sustained collaboration would ensure a peaceful and credible governorship election in Ekiti State.