Former Chelsea FC captain and Spain defender, Cesar Azpilicueta has announced that he will retire from professional football at the end of the current season. The 36-year-old defender confirmed the decision in a post via his X handle, on Friday, drawing the curtain on a career that spanned nearly two…...

Former Chelsea FC captain and Spain defender, Cesar Azpilicueta has announced that he will retire from professional football at the end of the current season.

The 36-year-old defender confirmed the decision in a post via his X handle, on Friday, drawing the curtain on a career that spanned nearly two decades and included major domestic and European titles.

Azpilicueta, who currently plays for Sevilla FC, said he was ready to move on to the next phase of his life after years in the game.

“After so many years living my dream, I feel it’s time to start a new chapter in my life,” he said in a statement posted on social media.

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“I’m grateful for every moment — the wins, the tough losses, the challenges, and most of all, the people I’ve met and the friendships I’ve made along the way.”

Widely regarded as one of the most dependable defenders of his generation, Azpilicueta earned 44 appearances for Spain national football team and became known for his versatility across the backline, playing as a right-back, left-back and centre-back during different stages of his career.

He began his professional career with CA Osasuna before moving to Olympique de Marseille in France.

The defender later joined Chelsea in 2012, where he spent more than a decade and established himself as one of the club’s modern greats, captaining the side to several major honours, including two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League trophy.

After leaving Stamford Bridge in 2023, Azpilicueta signed for Atletico Madrid before joining Sevilla last summer.

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His final professional appearance is expected to come on Saturday when Sevilla face Celta Vigo in their last game of the season.