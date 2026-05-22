Manchester City have announced plans to rename the North Stand at the Etihad Stadium in honour of departing manager Pep Guardiola following his historic decade-long spell at the club. The newly redesigned section of the stadium will now be known as “The Pep Guardiola Stand” and will officially open during…...

Manchester City have announced plans to rename the North Stand at the Etihad Stadium in honour of departing manager Pep Guardiola following his historic decade-long spell at the club.

The newly redesigned section of the stadium will now be known as “The Pep Guardiola Stand” and will officially open during Guardiola’s final match in charge of City against Aston Villa on Sunday in the closing game of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The decision comes shortly after Guardiola confirmed he would step down at the end of the season after leading City to 20 trophies and overseeing the most successful era in the club’s history.

The club also revealed that a statue of the six-time Premier League-winning manager would be erected outside the stadium as part of plans to immortalise his legacy.

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READ ALSO: Pep Guardiola to Step Down as Manchester City Manager

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed described the honours as a fitting tribute to Guardiola’s contribution to the club.

“I said a long time ago that Manchester City should have the very best people at its disposal, both on and off the field,” Sheikh Mansour said in a statement released by the club.

“For 10 years, Pep has been the personification of that ambition.

“He has the unending gratitude of myself and the entire City family, a family of which he will always be part.”

Located along Joe Mercer Way, the stand forms part of the club’s wider redevelopment project around the Etihad Stadium.

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The upgraded structure adds more than 7,000 seats to the stadium, increasing its total capacity to over 61,000.

The redevelopment also includes a new fan zone known as Medlock Square, a 401-room hotel, a club museum, retail outlets, office spaces, restaurants and bars.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said Guardiola’s legacy deserved permanent recognition within the club and English football.

“The Pep Guardiola Stand, and the statue that will sit outside it, rightly ensure that Pep’s legacy will remain forever woven into the fabric of this football club, the city of Manchester and English football,” Al Mubarak stated.

“The unique relationship that he has with our fans has been earned through the honesty and passion of his 10 seasons fighting to bring them success.”

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Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano also praised the timing of the unveiling, describing it as a special moment for supporters.

“It is wholly appropriate that the occasion of Pep’s final game as Manchester City manager will also be the afternoon that the wonderful new Pep Guardiola Stand of the Etihad Stadium will hold 7,000 more City fans for the very first time,” Soriano said.

“Sunday will be an opportunity for everyone to celebrate his achievements.”