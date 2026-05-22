The African Action Congress has hailed a Federal High Court judgment nullifying portions of the Independent National Electoral Commission timetable for the 2027 general elections, describing the ruling as a victory for constitutional order and party independence....

The African Action Congress has hailed a Federal High Court judgment nullifying portions of the Independent National Electoral Commission timetable for the 2027 general elections, describing the ruling as a victory for constitutional order and party independence.

In a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Rex Elanu, the party said the judgment delivered by Justice M. G. Umar in Abuja reaffirmed the rights of political parties to independently determine their internal processes without undue interference from INEC.

The court, in a suit filed by the Youth Party, voided aspects of INEC’s revised timetable relating to party primaries, submission of candidates’ particulars, replacement of candidates and deadlines for membership registers.

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Justice Umar held that the electoral body exceeded its powers by shortening timelines already provided under the Electoral Act, 2026.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/517/2026, challenged sections of INEC’s revised timetable for the 2027 elections announced earlier this year.

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Delivering judgment, the court ruled that while INEC has powers to monitor party primaries and receive notices from political parties, it lacks the authority to impose timelines outside those expressly stipulated by law.

The AAC said the ruling reinforced democratic principles and the supremacy of the law.

“This ruling reinforces the supremacy of the law and constitutional order, a positive reinforcement of democratic norms and a reminder that political parties are vital institutions that must operate freely in line with their constitutions, not subject to restrictive timelines imposed on them by INEC,” the statement read.

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The party maintained that political parties should not become “mere appendages” of INEC and reiterated its commitment to defending democratic values and preventing institutional overreach in Nigeria’s political process.