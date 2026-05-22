Eric Opah has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2027 election in Abia State....

Eric Opah has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2027 election in Abia State.

Announcing the result at the party’s secretariat in Umuahia, the Returning Officer, Barthow Nyelong, said Opah polled 126,977 votes to defeat fellow aspirant, Henry Ikoh, who secured 5,905 votes.

Nyelong declared that Opah met all requirements of the APC constitution and electoral guidelines and was therefore duly elected as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

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The Returning Officer also described the exercise as peaceful, noting the high level of decorum displayed by both aspirants and party members throughout the process.

He congratulated party stakeholders for conducting what he called a free, fair and credible primary election.