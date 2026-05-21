The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has secured affirmation as the sole governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election. The endorsement, backed by delegates from all political wards across the state, signals growing unity within the ruling party and sets the…...

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has secured affirmation as the sole governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

The endorsement, backed by delegates from all political wards across the state, signals growing unity within the ruling party and sets the tone for early political activities in Cross River State.

This affirmation came during a high-level party engagement in the state, where a national delegation led by the APC Deputy National Treasurer Ben Akak commended the level of support and mobilisation across the 18 local government areas.

He described the turnout as massive and deeply impressive, noting that the Governor has consistently delivered on responsibilities assigned to him by the national leadership of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy National Treasurer also highlighted the Governor’s achievements in infrastructure development, entrepreneurship support, pension reforms, and inclusive governance, particularly in the area of women participation.

Responding, Governor Gov Bassey Otu expressed appreciation for the endorsement, describing it as a renewed call to greater service.

He said his administration has already laid solid foundations for economic sustainability and assured that the second term would focus on completing ongoing projects and expanding development across the state.