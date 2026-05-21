The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the release of guidelines for the conduct of its 2026 presidential primaries, alongside the constitution of key election and appeal committees to oversee the process. The announcement was contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, on…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the release of guidelines for the conduct of its 2026 presidential primaries, alongside the constitution of key election and appeal committees to oversee the process.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, on Thursday, May 21.

According to the party, the decision also includes the appointment of state coordinators and collation officers ahead of the primary election exercise.

The APC said the measures were approved by its National Working Committee (NWC) in line with the party’s constitution, the Electoral Act, and its commitment to ensuring a transparent and credible primary election process.

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The party noted that the framework is aimed at strengthening internal democracy and ensuring orderliness in the conduct of the presidential primaries.