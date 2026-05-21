The Lagos State Government has introduced a new transport regulation banning the movement of goods and heavy luggage on all regulated public transport buses across the state, with enforcement scheduled to begin on June 1, 2026. The directive was announced by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) in a…...

The Lagos State Government has introduced a new transport regulation banning the movement of goods and heavy luggage on all regulated public transport buses across the state, with enforcement scheduled to begin on June 1, 2026.

The directive was announced by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) in a statement by its Head of Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi.

According to the agency, the policy was introduced following repeated complaints from commuters and operational challenges linked to the use of public buses for transporting commercial goods and bulky items.

The new rule applies to all LAMATA-regulated transport services, including Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and franchised buses operating across Lagos routes.

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READ ALSO: Lagos Bans Movement of Goods on Public Buses June 1

What is banned under the new rule

Under the regulation, passengers will no longer be allowed to board public buses with commercial goods or heavy luggage. Items covered by the ban include goods considered too heavy or bulky for normal passenger use.

The restriction also covers goods that affect passenger comfort, compromise safety, and reduce the efficiency of transport services within the state..

What passengers are still allowed to carry

Despite the restrictions, passengers will still be permitted to travel with small personal belongings. These include backpacks, handbags, briefcases, books, small electronics, and other light items that can be comfortably carried by a single passenger without obstructing movement within the bus or obstructing the comfort of other passengers.

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LAMATA clarified that only items that do not disrupt passenger flow or occupy excessive space will be allowed onboard.

Enforcement and penalties

The agency warned that strict enforcement will be applied across all regulated bus services in the state. Drivers and terminal staff who violate the directive by allowing prohibited goods onboard risk sanctions, including dismissal and blacklisting from operations.

LAMATA added that the policy is aimed at improving comfort, safety, and efficiency in public transportation, while ensuring that buses remain strictly for passenger movement rather than goods conveyance.

The agency urged commuters and transport operators to comply fully with the new regulation ahead of the June 1 enforcement date.