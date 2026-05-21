The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign tour continued on Wednesday with an overwhelming show of support in Oye and Ikole Local Government Areas, where residents openly declared their determination to vote for the party’s candidate, Dr. Wole Oluyede, in the June 20 governorship election. Journalists covering the campaign tour…...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign tour continued on Wednesday with an overwhelming show of support in Oye and Ikole Local Government Areas, where residents openly declared their determination to vote for the party’s candidate, Dr. Wole Oluyede, in the June 20 governorship election.

Journalists covering the campaign tour witnessed massive crowds across both local governments as party supporters, youths, women groups, traditional stakeholders, and residents trooped out in large numbers to receive the PDP candidate and his campaign team.

Dr. Oluyede was accompanied to the rallies by his Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Ayodeji Ogunsakin; the Director General of the Oluyede Campaign Council, Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe; party leaders; stakeholders; and other members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The atmosphere in Oye and Ikole was filled with excitement, solidarity songs, and chants of support, with many residents insisting that the people had already made up their minds to vote massively for Dr. Oluyede.

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Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Dr. Wole Oluyede outlined his plans and promises for the development of Ekiti State if elected governor. Drawing from his experience as a medical practitioner, he stressed the need for improved healthcare services, youth empowerment, quality education, rural infrastructure, and economic opportunities for the people.

He assured residents that his administration would prioritize human capital development, strengthen the healthcare system, create jobs for young people, and ensure that governance directly impacts the lives of ordinary citizens across the state.

Dr. Oluyede also used the occasion to dismiss rumours being circulated in some quarters that the Peoples Democratic Party has no candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State.

According to him, such claims are false and merely deliberate attempts to create confusion and distract the people from the growing acceptance and momentum of the PDP across the state.

He urged supporters not to be discouraged by political propaganda, insisting that the PDP remains fully prepared and focused on securing victory at the polls.

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“Our opponents are intimidated by the growing support we are receiving from Ekiti people. The rumours are baseless and are only designed to cause distraction. PDP is fully in the race, and by God’s grace, victory is certain,” he stated.

Residents who spoke with journalists during the campaign expressed confidence in Dr. Oluyede’s candidacy, describing him as competent, accessible, and passionate about the welfare of the people.

Political observers say the large turnout and growing grassroots support witnessed in Oye and Ikole further confirm the increasing momentum behind the PDP campaign ahead of the June 20 election.

The statewide campaign tour is expected to continue in other local government areas in the coming days as the party intensifies consultations and mobilization across Ekiti State.