The All Progressives Congress in Kebbi State has unanimously affirmed Governor Nasir Idris as the party’s sole governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections....

The All Progressives Congress in Kebbi State has unanimously affirmed Governor Nasir Idris as the party’s sole governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The affirmation took place during the APC governorship primary election held at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, where delegates and party members from all the 225 wards across the state gathered to endorse the governor for a second term in office.

Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, Abdulmalik Mahmud, declared Governor Idris winner of the primary, describing the process as peaceful, transparent and reflective of the collective will of party members in the state.

According to him, the overwhelming turnout of delegates and stakeholders demonstrated the confidence reposed in the governor’s leadership and the unity within the APC in Kebbi State.

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The Kebbi APC Chairman, Abubakar Kana-Zuru, said party members across the 21 local government areas unanimously agreed to return Governor Idris, popularly known as “Kauran Gwandu,” as the party’s flagbearer for the 2027 governorship election.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Idris thanked party leaders, stakeholders and the people of Kebbi State for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to sustain developmental projects and inclusive governance across the state.

Afterwards a Launchen was organised to celebrate the APC governorship Feat with Former Governor of Kebbi State and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, commending party members for their unity and assured President Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris of the overwhelming support and victory for the APC in Kebbi State during the 2027 general elections.