Justice Josephine Efunkumbi Oyefeso of the Lagos State Judiciary has died at the age of 65....

Justice Josephine Efunkumbi Oyefeso of the Lagos State Judiciary has died at the age of 65.

In the obituary released by the judiciary, It described her death which occured on Friday, May 15, 2026, as a painful loss.

It added that Justice Oyefeso served with “exceptional dedication, integrity and unwavering commitment to the administration of justice.”

Throughout her career on the bench, she was widely regarded for her diligence, fairness and deep sense of responsibility in adjudicating cases, as well as contributing significantly to the development of the legal system in Lagos State.

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While expressing the “profound grief” of the the Chief Judge, judges, magistrates and the entire staff of the judiciary, and extending condolences to her family, colleagues and associates”, the Lagos State Judiciary prayed for the repose of her soul.

The statement reads, “Hon. Justice Oyefeso served the Judiciary with exceptional dedication, integrity and unwavering commitment to the administration of justice. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Her death marks the end of a distinguished judicial career that spanned several years, during which she earned the respect of members of the Bar and Bench alike.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family soon.