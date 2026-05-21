The All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun its governorship primary election across the 329 wards in Akwa Ibom State ahead of the 2027 general election....

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun its governorship primary election across the 329 wards in Akwa Ibom State ahead of the 2027 general election.

The exercise is aimed at producing the party’s candidate for the governorship poll.

When TVC News visited one of the voting centres, Christ the king; Uyo Urban Ward 3, party members were seen arriving at the venue, while others queued to take part in the exercise.

Governor Umo Eno, who is the sole aspirant, was affirmed by party members at the ward level.

Some participants who spoke to TVC News praised the governor’s performance and pledged their support for his bid for a second term in office.

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Counting and collation of results are ongoing simultaneously across different parts of the state.

Final collation and official declaration of the results are expected to take place at the APC secretariat in Uyo, where preparations are already underway.