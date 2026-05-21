Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has urged Nigerians to rise and counter the toxic pop-culture that glamourizes abuse of illicit substances as an acceptable way of life especially among the youth....

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has urged Nigerians to rise and counter the toxic pop-culture that glamourizes abuse of illicit substances as an acceptable way of life especially among the youth.



Marwa who gave the charge during the official commissioning of the Agency’s radio station, Clean Beat 91.5FM in Abuja on Thursday 21st May 2026 challenged all stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to join the NDLEA in its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy drive to save the youth population from the danger of accepting abuse of illicit drugs as an acceptable culture.

According to him, “We recognize that behind every statistic of drug abuse is a human being. A vulnerable teenager seeking escape; a broken family searching for answers; a brilliant mind derailed but capable of redirection. Through this station, we will drive our narrative softly but firmly. We will counter the toxic pop-culture that glamourizes drug abuse by replacing it with a vibrant, alternative culture—one that celebrates sobriety, showcases real stories of recovery, and provides accurate, life-saving information.

“Let us make no mistake: the stakes could not be higher. If we do not control the narrative today, the consequences tomorrow will be catastrophic. Substance abuse is a hydra-headed monster that feeds insecurity, decimates public health, cripples economic productivity, and compromises the very future of our workforce.

“But for us at the NDLEA, we refuse to look at the future through a lens of despair. We’re deeply hopeful because today represents concrete action. It represents a paradigm shift. It proves that the NDLEA is not just reacting to threats, but proactively innovating to stay ahead of them. Clean Beat 91.5 FM will stand as a beacon of light, constantly reminding us that a drug-free Nigeria is not an idealistic dream, it is an achievable reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, we are doing something far more significant than merely switching on a transmitter or launching a new radio station. Today, we are amplifying hope. We are commissioning a powerful, relentless voice for a cause that sits at the very heart of our national security, the survival of our communities, and the destiny of our youth.

“At the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), our mandate is clear, and our resolve is unyielding. Day and night, our officers are on the front lines. We intercept illicit shipments, we dismantle sophisticated criminal syndicates, and we prosecute those who trade in human misery.

“With the benefit of hindsight, I have always maintained that while enforcement wins battles, education and prevention win wars. True victory against the scourge of substance abuse cannot be achieved solely by the cold steel of handcuffs or the iron bars of a prison cell. It is won when we dismantle the demand. It is won when we conquer the ignorance that lures our children into the abyss of addiction.

“And that is precisely why Clean Beat 91.5 FM was conceived. In a fast-evolving digital age, radio remains an incomparable asset. It is intimate. It is immediate. It bypasses barriers and speaks directly to the citizen—in their living rooms, on their daily commutes, in the bustling marketplaces, and in the quiet moments of introspection.”

He stated that the milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who approved the budget for the station, the National Security Adviser and the National Broadcasting Commission who both approved the radio frequency, international partners, and the dedicated team at the NDLEA who worked tirelessly to translate the vision into broadcast reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I extend my deepest gratitude to you all. Your partnership proves that when we unite against a common threat, victory is inevitable”, he added.

“To all Nigerians, and most especially to our vibrant youth: this station is yours. Tune in, engage with our programmes, challenge yourselves, and become ambassadors of this movement. Let us rewrite the story of our generation; let us guard the health of our nation; and let us protect the rhythm of our future. Together, ladies and gentlemen, let us keep the beat clean”, the NDLEA boss pleaded.

In his goodwill message at the occasion, United Nations Country Representative, Mr. Cheikh Ousmane Touré who was represented by Dr. Akanidomo Ibanga commended Marwa for considering a radio platform as a viable tool for advocacy.

“Through this initiative, the NDLEA has demonstrated its continued commitment to innovative and people-centred approaches that complement enforcement efforts with education, advocacy, and dialogue. Through this platform, NDLEA is taking the drug control message directly to the people — into homes, communities, schools, and streets.

This initiative also aligns strongly with the National Drug Control Master Plan and reinforces the leadership of NDLEA in driving a balanced, health-oriented, and security-conscious approach to drug control in Nigeria”, he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mr. Charles Ebuebu commended the Agency’s leadership “under the visionary stewardship of Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa for this remarkable initiative.

The establishment of Clean Beat 91.5 FM represents far more than the launch of another radio station.

It represents the strategic deployment of broadcasting as an instrument of national orientation, behavioural change, youth engagement and social transformation.”

“I am particularly encouraged by the station’s focus on youth engagement. Nigeria has one of the youngest populations in the world and our greatest long-term national investment must remain the protection, education and empowerment of our young people.The fight against substance abuse is therefore not simply a law enforcement responsibility. It is a national developmental imperative”, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in the same light, Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu who was represented by Mr. Bala Musa hailed the idea of the radio station as a platform to enhance positive attitudinal change and citizens reorientation.