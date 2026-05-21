Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2027 election following the party’s direct primary conducted across the state. Hamzat defeated his challenger, Lanre Jim-Kamal, in the exercise which party officials described as peaceful and transparent. The deputy governor’s…...

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2027 election following the party’s direct primary conducted across the state.

Hamzat defeated his challenger, Lanre Jim-Kamal, in the exercise which party officials described as peaceful and transparent.

The deputy governor’s emergence followed endorsements from influential structures within the Lagos APC, including the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), while some other aspirants had stepped down ahead of the primary.

Among those who withdrew from the race in support of Hamzat were Babajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, and Samuel Mawuyon Àjọṣe, also known as SMA Gold.

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READ ALSO: Lagos APC Members Endorse Hamzat As Governorship Candidate In 2027

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who openly supported Hamzat’s candidacy, commended the conduct of the direct primary, saying it allowed grassroots party members to freely choose their preferred aspirant.

Speaking after casting his vote in Epe, Hamzat described the primary as a contest of ideas rather than a political confrontation.

“It’s a competition of ideas. How do we move our people forward? So we intend to move people forward, to develop the state; we don’t need to fight. As you can see, we are peaceful. So that’s the momentum that we are taking to the election. We are not concerned about fighting,” he said.

The deputy governor also praised party members for the orderly conduct and turnout recorded during the exercise across the state.

“Thank you very much, so I think first of all we must thank the members of our party for believing in our party. So first of all, I thank all participants for coming out and voting. And the reports we are getting are peaceful across the state. So we are thanking the whole process,” he said.

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Hamzat added that the conduct of the primaries reflected the growth of internal democracy within the APC and demonstrated the party’s commitment to democratic processes across the 45 wards in Lagos State.

According to him, the APC would soon unveil its manifesto and programmes aimed at sustaining development in the state.

“We will tell the people that we understand the history, we understand the geography of our state, and that we are the best party to deliver on progress on the mandate to build the state forward. Build a state that our children and grandchildren can be empowered,” he added.

Also speaking, Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, commended party members for their peaceful conduct throughout the exercise.

“I stand before you as the chairman of the party to thank all of you, to appreciate you, your commitment towards keeping our democracy and making sure that you continue to support our party. Most importantly, this ward, thank you for your peaceful conduct since the commencement of our party primaries,” he said.

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Chairman of the seven-man governorship primary committee, retired General John Temlong, said the exercise complied with APC guidelines and Nigeria’s electoral laws.

“What we want to see and observe now is to see that you do it according to the rules of the game,” Temlong said, while urging party supporters to remain orderly during the process.

Returning Officer Kayode Eleshin later announced that Hamzat secured 2,210 votes in Ward A4 at Ansar-u-deen Primary School in Epe Local Government Area.

According to him, 2,720 party members were registered for the exercise, while 2,432 were accredited to vote.

He explained that the difference in the figures was due to some accredited voters leaving after waiting for several hours.

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Eleshin thereafter formally declared Hamzat winner of the primary election conducted under the A4 voting system.

Before emerging as candidate, Hamzat had previously contested the Lagos APC governorship ticket in 2015 and later stepped down for Sanwo-Olu during the party’s 2018 governorship primary, eventually becoming deputy governor.