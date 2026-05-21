The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced Ogundu Kingsley Chinda as its governorship candidate for Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general election. Chinda was declared winner of the party’s primary election on Thursday after the collation of votes from wards across the 23 local government areas of the state.…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced Ogundu Kingsley Chinda as its governorship candidate for Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general election.

Chinda was declared winner of the party’s primary election on Thursday after the collation of votes from wards across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The result was announced at the APC secretariat by the Chairman of the party’s Governorship Screening Committee for Rivers State, Bitrus Kwamoti.

Kwamoti disclosed that Chinda secured a total of 268,497 votes to emerge as the party’s flagbearer.

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He described the primary election as peaceful and successful, while commending party members for maintaining order and discipline throughout the exercise.