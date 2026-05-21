Governor Uba Sani has emerged as the APC governorship candidate for the 2027 general election in Kaduna State. The governor secured 459,393 affirmation votes in the party’s primary election held on Thursday. Party officials described the exercise as peaceful and transparent, with delegates from the 23 local government areas participating…...

Governor Uba Sani has emerged as the APC governorship candidate for the 2027 general election in Kaduna State.

The governor secured 459,393 affirmation votes in the party’s primary election held on Thursday.

Party officials described the exercise as peaceful and transparent, with delegates from the 23 local government areas participating in the process.

Governor Uba Sani thanked party members for what he called a strong vote of confidence in his administration.

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He pledged to consolidate on achievements in security, infrastructure and inclusive development across the state.