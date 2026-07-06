England has booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a dramatic Round of 16 clash at the Azteca Stadium....

England has booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a dramatic Round of 16 clash at the Azteca Stadium.

The match, delayed by an hour due to storms in Mexico City, saw England withstand intense second-half pressure after playing with 10 men for more than 30 minutes following the dismissal of defender Jarell Quansah.

Mexico made the brighter start, but goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced two outstanding saves to deny Raúl Jiménez and keep the scores level.

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England broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Bukayo Saka delivered a cross for Jude Bellingham to head home.

Just 98 seconds later, Bellingham struck again, finishing from a pass by captain Harry Kane to give the Three Lions a 2-0 lead.

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Mexico responded before the break through Julián Quiñones, who capitalised on a defensive error to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

England’s task became more difficult in the second half when Quansah was sent off after a VAR review for a high challenge on Jesús Gallardo.

Despite being a man down, England extended their lead after Anthony Gordon won a penalty, which Kane converted to make it 3-1. Mexico quickly replied as Jiménez scored from the penalty spot after Kane was penalised for a foul inside the area.

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The hosts piled on the pressure in the closing stages, but England’s defence, marshalled by Pickford and centre-back Marc Guéhi, held firm to secure a famous victory.

England will now face Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals in Miami on Saturday.