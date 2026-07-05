Erling Haaland fire Norway into the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a brilliant brace as the Scandinavian side stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in their Round of 16 clash on Sunday. Haaland struck twice to put Norway firmly in control, leaving Brazil chasing the game despite enjoying…...

Erling Haaland fire Norway into the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a brilliant brace as the Scandinavian side stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in their Round of 16 clash on Sunday.

Haaland struck twice to put Norway firmly in control, leaving Brazil chasing the game despite enjoying periods of dominance and earning a penalty.

Brazil captain Neymar gave his side late hope when he converted a penalty deep into stoppage time in the 97th minute, but the goal proved to be nothing more than a consolation as Norway held on to seal a famous victory.

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The result sends Norway into the World Cup quarter-finals, with Haaland further strengthening his claim for the Golden Boot after taking his tournament tally to seven goals.