Nigeria’s rising sprint star, Kanyinsola Ajayi, claimed the biggest win of his career on Saturday after defeating reigning world champion Oblique Seville of Jamaica to win the men’s 100m at the 2026 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. Making his Diamond League debut at the renowned Hayward Field, the 21-year-old equalled…...

Nigeria’s rising sprint star, Kanyinsola Ajayi, claimed the biggest win of his career on Saturday after defeating reigning world champion Oblique Seville of Jamaica to win the men’s 100m at the 2026 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

Making his Diamond League debut at the renowned Hayward Field, the 21-year-old equalled his Nigerian record with an impressive time of 9.84 seconds, underlining his status as one of the fastest sprinters in the world.

Seville finished second in 9.89 seconds, while American Christian Coleman placed third in 9.95 seconds. Fellow American Kenneth Bednarek came fourth after posting 9.96 seconds.

Seville made the stronger start, but Ajayi produced a powerful drive phase from around the 30-metre mark to overtake the Jamaican before maintaining his advantage to the finish line in legal wind conditions of +0.1m/s.

Reacting after the race, Ajayi credited his outstanding season to the consistency of his performances.

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The victory adds to an impressive campaign for the Nigerian, who has already captured both the NCAA indoor 60m title and the NCAA outdoor 100m crown this year.

Earlier in the season, Ajayi clocked a wind-assisted 9.72 seconds to win the NCAA 100m final, a performance that places him joint sixth on the all-conditions list of the fastest men in history alongside Jamaican great Asafa Powell. Only Usain Bolt, Tyson Gay, Yohan Blake, Obadele Thompson and Andre De Grasse have recorded faster times under all conditions.

His latest triumph in Eugene further cements his rapid rise in global sprinting and strengthens his credentials as one of Nigeria’s leading medal hopes at upcoming international championships.