The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has reaffirmed its commitment to leadership development and institutional capacity building following the graduation of 62 senior officers from its 13th Command Course. The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, DCI AS Akinlabi, on Saturday. According to the…...

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has reaffirmed its commitment to leadership development and institutional capacity building following the graduation of 62 senior officers from its 13th Command Course.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer, DCI AS Akinlabi, on Saturday.

According to the statement, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, charged the graduating officers, drawn from commands and formations across the country, to uphold professionalism, integrity and excellence in leadership after completing the three-month intensive course focused on strategic leadership, border security and migration management.

Represented by the Assistant Comptroller-General in charge of the Human Resource Management Directorate, SU Agba, at the graduation ceremony held at the Immigration Command and Staff College in Sokoto, Nandap urged the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them through exemplary service.

She reaffirmed the Service’s determination to build a highly professional, disciplined and technology-driven workforce capable of addressing emerging migration and border security challenges.

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The Commandant of the Immigration Command and Staff College, ACG A.D. Bagari, congratulated the graduates on the successful completion of the programme and urged them to apply the knowledge and leadership skills acquired during the training to improve operational effectiveness and strengthen border security.

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He also encouraged the officers to remain responsive to the demands of public service while demonstrating vigilance in safeguarding Nigeria’s borders.

Other highlights of the ceremony included the conferment of the Pass Command Course (PCC) honour on the graduates, presentation of awards to outstanding participants and the decoration of Course Provosts with the Badge of Honour in recognition of their exemplary service.

The event was attended by the representative of the Sultan of Sokoto, heads and representatives of security agencies, as well as other dignitaries, who commended the Nigeria Immigration Service for its sustained investment in leadership development and institutional excellence.